LONDON Oct 17 A late try by Fourie du Preez and the boot of Handre Pollard sent South Africa into the Rugby World Cup semi-finals with a 23-19 victory over Wales in a thunderous game at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wales led 13-12 at halftime after a great chip and catch by Dan Biggar set up Gareth Davies to score under the posts, with Biggar also landing a penalty and a drop goal in the last action of the half.

Pollard's four penalties had kept South Africa ticking over on the scoreboard despite doing very little notable attacking.

The tension ramped up after the break as a Biggar penalty stretched the lead and Pollard replied with a drop goal but also missed two kickable penalties as the Springboks piled on the pressure.

Wales began to tire and Pollard put the Boks ahead but Biggar hit back straight away to make it 19-18 and they hung on to that lead desperately.

South Africa continued to camp in the Welsh half, however, and the pressure finally paid off five minutes from time when Duane Vermeulen's offload sent scrumhalf Du Preez clear to score in the corner. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)