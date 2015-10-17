LONDON Oct 17 Under gloomy skies and buffeted by a stiff breeze, the battle lines were drawn at Twickenham as South Africa and Wales collide in the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The game is expected to be intensely physical with Wales promising to match the Springboks' power in a battle described this week by South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer as an arm-wrestle.

There is no forecast for rain, which would surely favour of Wales, but the heavy clouds overhead looked as though they could burst at any minute.

Outside the ground it has been more green and gold than Welsh red with nervous tension among both sets of fans ahead of a clash expected to be close to the end.

South Africa have selected a typically muscular pack -- the same that started in the 64-0 rout of the United States in their final pool match 10 days ago.

Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager continue as the lock pairing with Victor Matfield not fit to take his place on the bench.

The loose trio are made up of flankers Francois Louw and Schalk Burger, with Duane Vermeulen packing down at number eight.

Frans Malherbe has been preferred to the more experienced Jannie du Plessis at tight-head prop.

The only change in the backline sees in-form JP Pietersen return on the right wing for Lwazi Mvovo.

Bryan Habana, who needs to cross the line once more to move out in front in the all-time World Cup try-scoring record he shares with New Zealand's Jonah Lomu, switches to the left wing.

Fourie du Preez captains the team from scrumhalf, with an exciting but inexperienced trio outside of him in flyhalf Handre Pollard, and centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Wales coach Warren Gatland made three changes to his side as prop Gethin Jenkins, young centre Tyler Morgan and flanker Dan Lydiate come in.

The inclusion of Morgan means George North moves back to his preferred position on the left wing.

Gareth Anscombe retains the fullback slot, while Luke Charteris and Alun Wyn Jones continue in the second row. Jones makes his 100th international appearance, this being his 94th Welsh cap after six games for the British and Irish Lions.

South Africa have won 27 of the 30 previous meetings between the sides, with two Wales wins and a draw. The second of those Welsh successes came when the sides met in Cardiff last November and the home side ran out 12-6 winners.