MILTON KEYNES, England Oct 3 Supporters flocking into Stadium MK for the Rugby World Cup clash between Samoa and Japan on Saturday could be forgiven for thinking they were attending a mixed martial arts event if they took Eddie Jones literally.

"They want to wrestle and we don't want to wrestle," was Japan coach's interpretation of the pivotal Pool B fixture.

Warming to his task using boxing parlance, Australian Jones added: "They want to put us up against the ropes, we want to be coming jib and jab style, moving. It's as simple as that. We want to win points with jabs, they (Samoa) want to win with knockouts."

After 80 minutes, whoever is lying beaten on the canvas, or turf to be more precise, can say goodbye to their quarter-final hopes.

Samoa have won two of their last three meetings but Japan came out on top the last time they met in 2012.

Both sides are on four points after two matches following a win and a defeat and need a victory to keep in touch with South Africa and Scotland who meet later on Saturday in Newcastle.

Expect Japan to test out fleet-footed Samoa fullback Tim Nanai-Williams, who has been trying to shake off a knee strain.

"He's a brilliant player. He's got dancing feet," warned Jones who has made five changes to the team that lost 45-10 to Scotland.

Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru needs 18 points to reach 700 in internationals.

Samoa have made five changes to the line-up that started against South Africa, with Johnny Leota, Tusi Pisi, Fafili Levave, Kane Thompson and Ole Avei coming in.