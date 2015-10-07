LONDON Oct 7 Samoa number eight Faifili Levave has been cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Scotland despite being guilty of an act of foul play during the game against Japan.

Though the citing against Levave was upheld, the judicial officer determined that exceptional circumstances meant that no further sanction should be imposed.

The yellow card shown to Levave for tackling a Japan player without the ball was deemed sufficient punishment, taking into account mitigating factors including his good disciplinary record.

Samoa, who cannot reach the quarter-finals, play Scotland in Newcastle on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)