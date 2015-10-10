NEWCASTLE Oct 10 Skipper Greig Laidlaw scored a late try and kicked 21 points to send Scotland into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Japan with a 36-33 victory over Samoa in a frenetic Pool B match on Saturday.

First-half tries from winger Tommy Seymour and flanker John Hardie combined with scrumhalf Laidlaw's efforts proved enough to see off the challenge of the free-running Samoans and set up a last eight meeting with Australia or Wales.

Samoa scored tries through flyhalf Tusi Pisi, hooker Manu Leiataua and centre Rey Lee-Lo in a chaotic first half but were unable to breach the Scottish defence after the break until hooker Motu Matu'u scored their fourth try in the dying minutes.

Japan had been hoping for a Samoa victory that, combined with a win over the United States in their final pool match on Sunday, would have sent the Brave Blossoms into the knockout stages for the first time. (Editing by David Goodman)