Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 1 Samoa named the following team on Thursday to play Japan in Rugby World Cup Pool B in Milton Keynes on Saturday.
1-Sakaria Taulafo, 2-Ole Avei, 3-Census Johnston, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 5-Kane Thompson, 6-Ofisa Treviranus (captain), 7-TJ Ioane, 8-Faifili Levave; 9-Kahn Fotuali'i, 10-Tusi Pisi, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 12-Johnny Leota, 13-Paul Perez, 14-Ken Pisi 15-Tim Nanai-Williams
Replacements: 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-Viliamu Afatia, 18-Anthony Perenise, 19-Jack Lam, 20-Vavae Tuilagi, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Mike Stanley, 23-Rey Lee-Lo (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.