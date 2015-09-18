LONDON, Sept 18 Samoa's growing strength in depth is illustrated by a team showing a series of changes for their Rugby World Cup opener against the United States in Brighton on Sunday.

The islanders have real hopes of progressing but will probably have to overcome Scotland to potentially accompany Pool B favourites South Africa into the quarter-finals so they need all their squad to be involved.

The side named by coach Stephen Betham on Friday shows nine changes from that beaten by Fiji in last month's Pacific Nations Cup final, with only two backs surviving -- scrumhalf Kahn Fotuali'i and winger Alesana Tuilagi.

Tusi Pisi is at flyhalf, the nimble Ken Pisi and Tuilagi offer varying threat on the wings while fullback Tim Nanai-Williams is a real eye-catching talent

Captain Ofisa Treviranus is part of an experienced back row alongside Maurie Fa'asavalu and Jack Lam while the main notable absentee is suspended lock Kane Thompson, who was replaced by Joe Tekori.

The teams met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July with Samoa winning 21-16.

Samoa team to play the United States: 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Ken Pisi, 13-Paul Perez, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Kahn Fotuali'i; 8-Ofisa Treviranus (captain), 7-Jack Lam, 6-Maurie Fa'asavalu, 5-Iosefa Tekori, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Anthony Perenise, 2-Ole Avei, 1-Sakaria Taulafo. Replacements: 16-Viliamu Afatia, 17-Motu Matu'u, 18-Census Johnston, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Alafoti Faosiliva, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Mike Stanley, 23-Fa'atoina Autagavaia. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by:)