By Mark Gleeson

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England, Sept 24 Star flyhalf Tusi Pisi was dropped to the bench as Samoa named three changes to their line-up to face South Africa in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday.

Pisi will be replaced by Mike Stanley, who has been picked for his kicking skills, while hooker Motu Matu'u takes the place of Ole Avei, who is also relegated among the replacements.

Flanker TJ Loane takes the place of Maurie Fa'asavalu in the other change from the team that beat the United States 25-16 in their opening World Cup game in Brighton on Sunday.

Samoa also included George Pisi among the replacements which means there is a possibility of all three Pisi brothers being on the field at the same time to create Rugby World Cup history. Ken Pisi kept his place on the wing.

More family history could be written if Vavae Tuilagi comes off the bench for his Rugby World Cup debut. Four of his brothers have played in the tournament -- Fereti (1995), Henry (2007), Alesana (2007, 2011 and 2015) for Samoa, and Manu for England four years ago.

Team:

1-Sakaria Taulafo, 2-Motu Matu'u, 3-Anthony Perenise, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 5-Iosefa Tekori, 6-TJ Ioane, 7-Jack Lam, 8-Ofisa Treviranus (captain), 9-Kahn Fotuali'I, 10-Mike Stanley, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 13-Paul Perez, 14-Ken Pisi 15-Tim Nanai-Williams.

Replacements: 16-Ole Avei, 17-Viliamu Afatia, 18-Census Johnston, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Vavae Tuilagi, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Tusi Pisi, 23-George Pisi. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)