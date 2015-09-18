BRIGHTON, England, Sept 18 Samoa's quest to get out of the pool phase and into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup will be placed under scrutiny when they take on United States in a Pool B contest at the Brighton Community Stadium on Sunday.

Their only previous World Cup clash, in France eight years ago, was a closely fought 25-21 win for Samoa in St Etienne and much of the same is expected on the south coast of England as Samoa face a familiar dilemma of their potential being tempered by inconsistency in selection, primarily because of on-going issues over the availability of players.

But having run the All Blacks close in a historic test at home in Apia in July and with success over Wales and Scotland in recent years, they have legitimate hopes to advance to the quarter-finals as one the top two finishers in the pool.

That would likely mean having to leapfrog Scotland, who the 11th placed Samoa sit one place behind in the world rankings, but first they need to overcome the U.S. challenge on Sunday.

"In the past we have often been our own worst enemies," coach Stephen Betham told reporters when the team arrived for the tournament.

"On the day we can beat any side in the world and on another day we can lose our focus. When we played the All Blacks recently we were nine out of 10. It is my job to make sure we don't go back to having off-days and scoring four out of 10."

America's increased proficiency in the seven-a-side game offers the choice of more exciting runners for the World Cup squad but their scrum is likely to feel the effect of Samoan power and their defence will need to cope with the equally strong hits of the Pacific islanders' backs.

There will be some close family ties on the field with several of the U.S team having Samoan roots, although from the neighbouring American controlled territory. One to watch out for in the US ranks is Samu Manoa, who recently moved to French champions Toulon from Northampton.

"We've got some who play locally in America, and some players based overseas, so when we get together we all bring a different set of skills to the table," said their scrumhalf Niku Kruger.

Teams:

Samoa: 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Ken Pisi, 13-Paul Perez, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Kahn Fotuali'i; 8-Ofisa Treviranus (captain), 7-Jack Lam, 6-Maurie Fa'asavalu, 5-Iosefa Tekori, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Anthony Perenise, 2-Ole Avei, 1-Sakaria Taulafo.

Replacements: 16-Viliamu Afatia, 17-Motu Matu'u, 18-Census Johnston, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Alafoti Faosiliva, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Mike Stanley, 23-Fa'atoina Autagavaia.

USA: 15-Blaine Scully, 14-Takudzwa Ngwenya, 13-Seamus Kelly, 12-Thretton Palamo, 11-Chris Wyles (captain), 10-AJ MacGinty, 9-Mike Petri, 8-Samu Manoa, 7-Andrew Durutalo, 6-Al McFarland, 5-Greg Peterson, 4-Hayden Smith, 3-Titi Lamositele, 2-Zach Fenoglio, 1-Eric Fry

Replacements: 16-Phil Thiel, 17-Oli Kilifi, 18-Chris Baumann, 19-Cam Dolan, 20-Danny Barrett, 21-Shalom Suniula, 22-Folau Niua, 23-Brett Thompson