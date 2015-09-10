Sept 10 Tim Nanai-Williams heads to the Rugby World Cup with just one test cap to his name but Samoa's Pool B opponents would do well not to dismiss the electric outside back as a raw rookie.

The versatile 26-year-old's lack of international experience reflects his relatively recent switch to the Samoan cause rather than any lack of rugby pedigree.

A former New Zealand sevens international who once harboured ambitions to play for the All Blacks, Nanai-Williams has been a standout performer for the twice Super Rugby champion Waikato Chiefs over the last few seasons.

His All Blacks ambitions thwarted by the sheer depth enjoyed by New Zealand in the back three, he decided to play for the country of his heritage after taking the advice of his provincial coach Tana Umaga.

Qualification came via the Samoa sevens programme and it was not until July that he made the trip to Suva for his test debut against the All Blacks.

That match, which New Zealand won 25-16, pitched him against his cousin Sonny Bill Williams, who may have the edge in stature and power but would probably have to concede he was second best in the family when it came to foot speed.

Injury meant Nanai-Williams played only eight Super Rugby matches last season but he managed 18 clean breaks, the 10th highest of any player in the competition.

"He's a very dangerous player," Jamie Joseph, who coached the Otago Highlanders to the Super Rugby title last season, told the Samoa Observer.

"He played at fullback today but he could play anywhere really. I've been on the wrong end of Tim Nanai-Williams as a Super Rugby coach -- he's just a very good rugby player."

Joseph was speaking after taking charge of the Barbarians for a 27-24 victory over the Samoans in London at the end of last month.

Samoa suffered from being reduced to 14 men after lock Kane Thompson was sent off for punching but the match also illustrated that his team mates were not yet always on the same wavelength as Nanai-Williams.

"Most of the team are starting to get around him and hopefully back him up when they need to," coach Stephen Betham told the paper.

"That's just his second game but we need to work together as a team. Sometimes Tim will do something out of the ordinary and if the other players can't read his body language then it won't come off."

If they can get the best out of the Aucklander, it can only boost Samoa's chance of getting out of their pool, which also includes South Africa, Scotland, Japan and the United States, and into the quarter-finals for the third time. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)