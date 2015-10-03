NEWCASTLE, England Oct 3 There was no coming back for Scotland this time and coach Vern Cotter conceded that the team's slow starts are becoming a concern after Saturday's 34-16 Rugby World Cup loss to South Africa.

Scotland produced another brave second-half performance in the Pool B clash but had left themselves a mountain to climb after trailing 20-3 at halftime.

Cotter's men still sit in second spot in the pool with a strong chance of reaching the quarter-finals, but Cotter will be working on how they can hit the ground running in next Saturday's final group match against Samoa.

"We'll be finding out why we don't have the confidence to start well," Cotter said, while captain Greig Laidlaw pointed to the strength of the opposition, even the lower-ranked sides.

"We're playing good teams, so it takes time to break good teams down. It takes a lot of time," Laidlaw said.

"I think we are starting slightly slow and we need to fix that for the Samoan game. They are going to come out of the blocks (quickly)."

A victory against the Pacific Islanders would see the Scots through to the quarter-finals, but nothing can be taken for granted against the fiercely competitive Samoans.

"That is the crunch game and fortunately we have seven days to prepare for it," Cotter said.

"We'll try to iron out some of things we didn't control as much as we would have liked. (South Africa) was a physical encounter and we know Samoa will be physical as well."

Even though Samoa cannot qualify, no Scot is expecting an easy ride.

"The Samoans would like to finish the tournament well. We are certainly preparing ourselves to play a fired-up Samoa," Laidlaw said.

(Editing by David Goodman)