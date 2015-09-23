GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 23 Scotland battled well to overcome the nerves of playing the conquerors of twice Rugby World Cup winners South Africa, coach Vern Cotter said after his team's 45-10 victory over Japan in Gloucester.

After withstanding heavy pressure in a close first half Scotland ran in five second-half tries to secure the win and a try-scoring bonus point that could prove crucial in a group that also includes Samoa and the United States.

"Watching everybody else play has been nerve-racking for the players, especially when you see Japan's performance last week against South Africa," Cotter said.

"There were some nerves, I'm sure, at the start of the game, and credit to ... the boys. They managed to keep composure even after some difficult times close to our line and come away with the win."

Japan scored the only try of the first half and could have had more but for some last-ditch tackles from the Scots.

"They (Japan) are 100 percent committed and they have a difficult style of play to counter. It was a great test for us," Cotter added.

Scotland were denied what looked a certain scoring chance on the stroke of halftime but came out firing after the break and exploited a Japanese side clearly weary from Saturday's marathon 34-32 win over the Springboks.

"I did feel they were tiring in the second half," Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw said.

"I kind of felt we had them at halftime if I am being honest ... They managed to just hold us out before halftime but I felt they were starting to blow and we were starting to hold on to the ball and put them under pressure."

Scotland now face a quick turnaround for their next match -- against the United States in Leeds in Sunday -- and Cotter hinted that he may need to rest some personnel to keep his team fresh.

"The four-day turnaround will be difficult ... I think Japan found it hard to do that four-day turnaround and we are in the same situation now," the Scotland coach said.

"We will be focusing on recovery, trying to regenerate energy levels and get ourselves focused for a physical team that has had a whole week to prepare.

"I have said from the start we will need the whole 31 players for this competition." (Editing by David Goodman)