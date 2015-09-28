LONDON, Sept 28 Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a groin injury, Scottish Rugby Union said on Monday.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the 39-16 victory over the United States on Sunday which put the Scots top of Pool B.

Flyhalf Finn Russell sustained an ankle knock that will require further care and assessment.

Scotland next play South Africa in Newcastle on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)