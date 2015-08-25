LONDON Aug 25 Scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw will return to captain Scotland after coach Vern Cotter named his squad on Tuesday for the World Cup warm-up match against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Laidlaw missed the recent defeat by Ireland and last week's win over Italy as Cotter picked experimental line-ups.

Fullback Stuart Hogg and flyhalf Finn Russell also return to the squad along with centre Mark Bennett and winger Tommy Seymour.

Lock Grant Gilchrist was included after missing the 16-12 victory over Italy due to illness and second row Jonny Gray is in line to play his first World Cup warm-up.

Cotter will name his 31-man squad for the tournament in England and Wales after the Italy match.

Scotland play their opening World Cup game against Japan on Sept. 23.

Forwards: John Barclay, Fraser Brown, Blair Cowan, David Denton, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Robert Harley, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Ryan Wilson, Gordon Reid, Jon Welsh

Backs: Mark Bennett, Stuart Hogg, Peter Horne, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Lamont, Finn Russell, Henry Pyrgos, Tommy Seymour, Greig Tonks, Matt Scott, Tim Visser (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)