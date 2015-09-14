Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Sept 14 Scotland have called up hooker Kevin Bryce into their squad for the Rugby World Cup as replacement for Stuart McInally who has been ruled out through injury, the team said on Monday.
McInally, who made his first international appearances in Scotland's back-to-back warm-up wins over Italy last month, is suffering from a neck complaint that "necessitates a prolonged period of recovery beyond the competition", a statement said.
Glasgow Warriors hooker Bryce -- a back-row convert who made his Scotland debut as a loose forward on last year's summer tour -- has been brought in with the Scots gearing up to face Japan in their opener in Gloucester on Sept. 23.
South Africa, Samoa and the United States are also in Pool B. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.