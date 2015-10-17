LONDON Oct 17 Scotland forwards Ross Ford and Jonny Gray have been cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia after winning their appeals against suspensions for foul play, organisers said on Saturday.

Hooker Ford and lock Gray were banned for three weeks for making a dangerous tackle during the Pool B game against Samoa.

The pair were left out of the team named by coach Vern Cotter for Sunday's game against the Wallabies at Twickenham, replaced by hooker Fraser Brown and lock Tim Swinson.

Following a review of the evidence, however, the Appeal Committee dismissed the finding that Ford and Gray had committed a dangerous tackle because the opposing player had not been dropped or driven. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Nick Mulvenney)