UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 23 Four days after their stunning victory over South Africa, a tired-looking Japan were brought back to earth at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday when they were hammered 45-10 by Scotland in Pool B.
Greig Laidlaw landed four penalties and Amanaki Mafi touched down for Japan after a rolling maul to make it 12-7 after an evenly matched first half, with an Ayumu Goromaru penalty closing the gap early in the second period.
However, it was largely one-way traffic once a well-constructed Scotland attack sent John Hardie over for their first try.
A great break by Stuart Hogg opened the way for centre Mark Bennett to surge through for a second try. Tommy Seymour intercepted and raced in from 70 metres for another and Bennett added the bonus-point try before Finn Russell finished things off seven minutes from time.
Scotland top Pool B with five points. Samoa and Japan both have four points, with South Africa on two.
(Writing by Mitch Phillips; Editing by David Goodman)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.