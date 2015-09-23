GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 23 Four days after their stunning victory over South Africa, a tired-looking Japan were brought back to earth at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday when they were hammered 45-10 by Scotland in Pool B.

Greig Laidlaw landed four penalties and Amanaki Mafi touched down for Japan after a rolling maul to make it 12-7 after an evenly matched first half, with an Ayumu Goromaru penalty closing the gap early in the second period.

However, it was largely one-way traffic once a well-constructed Scotland attack sent John Hardie over for their first try.

A great break by Stuart Hogg opened the way for centre Mark Bennett to surge through for a second try. Tommy Seymour intercepted and raced in from 70 metres for another and Bennett added the bonus-point try before Finn Russell finished things off seven minutes from time.

Scotland top Pool B with five points. Samoa and Japan both have four points, with South Africa on two.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips; Editing by David Goodman)