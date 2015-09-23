GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 23 A clash between Six Nations strugglers Scotland and Japan normally looks fairly uninspiring on paper but the game on Wednesday has suddenly become the Rugby World Cup fixture the whole world is talking about.

The question is whether Japan can back up their momentous victory over the Springboks on Saturday or will Scotland bring them swiftly back down to earth.

That was the talk among the fans, many wearing kilts or donning the cherry-and-white shirts of both Japan and the local side Gloucester, who milled around in the sunshine before the sell-out Pool B clash at Kingsholm stadium.

The message from veteran Scotland scrumhalf Mike Blair was that Scotland need to kick to the corners and force Japan to attack from deep in their own half if they are to quell the chants from the crowd who will be eager to see another upset.

Handing the ball to the Brave Blossoms, who scored three times against the drilled defence of twice winners South Africa, could be a risky strategy.

Before the tournament kicked off, few Scottish supporters would have picked this as such a critical game in their efforts to redeem their dismal performance in the 2011 World Cup and make it to the knock-out stages.

But the final two matches in the group against South Africa and Samoa may count for nothing if the Scots do not beat the Japanese.

It will not be an easy task and it will probably be a game won by fine margins.

The ever-reliable boot of captain and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw will be cancelled out by Japan's veteran fullback Ayumu Goromaru.

The abrasive running of number eight David Denton should be shut down by the fierce defence of his opposite man Amanaki Mafi and the scintillating running of fullback Stuart Hogg will by matched by the skills of Japanese centre Male Sa'u.

Bookmaker odds still suggest Scotland should come out on top, although the win over Springboks has lifted Japan above their opponents in the world rankings.

