Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 1 Scotland named the following team on Thursday for the Rugby World Cup Pool B match against South Africa in Newcastle on Saturday (1545 GMT).
1-Gordon Reid, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Josh Strauss, 7-Blair Cowan, 8-David Denton; 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 10-Duncan Weir, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Matt Scott, 13-Richie Vernon, 14-Tommy Seymour, 15-Stuart Hogg
Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Sean Lamont (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.