(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Oct 1 Scotland coach Vern Cotter made 10 changes to his team for their Rugby World Cup match against South Africa in Newcastle on Saturday, with playmaker Finn Russell missing through injury and replaced at flyhalf by Duncan Weir

The Scots top Pool B after bonus-point wins against Japan and the United States, with 2007 world champions South Africa three points behind in second place, having lost to Japan and beaten Samoa.

"This is a massive test for our team. Playing South Africa is one of the biggest challenges you can face as a rugby player," Cotter told reporters on Thursday. "We'll need to be very good on the day."

Flanker Blair Cowan comes straight into the starting line-up after replacing the injured Grant Gilchrist in the squad. Prop Gordon Reid and centre Richie Vernon also make their first starts of the tournament.

Winger Tommy Seymour lines up in place of Sean Maitland, Fraser Brown returns at hooker and Jonny Gray was recalled to partner his brother, Richie, in the second row.

Team: 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Josh Strauss, 7-Blair Cowan, 8-David Denton; 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 10-Duncan Weir, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Matt Scott, 13-Richie Vernon, 14-Tommy Seymour, 15-Stuart Hogg

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Sean Lamont (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)