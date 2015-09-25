LONDON, Sept 25 Scotland have made 10 changes to their team to face the United States in their second Rugby World Cup Pool B match in Leeds on Sunday, including the promotion of all seven replacements from their win over Japan into the starting side.

Scrumhalf Henry Pyrgos will captain the team for what should be the most straightforward match for the Scots in an otherwise testing pool.

Sean Maitland and Tim Visser fill the wing slots, with Peter Horne at inside centre.

Josh Strauss, who made his debut off the bench in the 45-10 win over Japan days after qualifying through residency, gets his first start at number eight.

Visser, flanker Alasdair Strokosch and replacements Tim Swinson and Duncan Weir will be making their first appearances of the tournament.

"We said from the start that we'd need the whole group of 31 players for this campaign," coach Vern Cotter told reporters.

"We've known this schedule for a long time and have tried to keep continuity in selection, while also introducing fresh legs to what will be another very physical challenge this Sunday."

The U.S. performed well despite losing 25-16 to Samoa in their first game but, with Japan having upset the expected group dynamic by beating South Africa, Scotland will be desperate to chalk up a second victory ahead of their Oct. 3 clash with the Springboks.

Scotland team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Mark Bennett, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell 9-Henry Pyrgos (captain); 8-Josh Strauss, 7-John Hardie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Jon Welsh, 2-Fraser Brown, 1-Ryan Grant.

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford,17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Matt Scott.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)