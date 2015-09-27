(Corrects number of tries in second paragraph to five, not four)

LEEDS, England, Sept 27 Scotland managed to turn around a first-half deficit to secure a bonus-point 39-16 victory against a physical United States at Elland Road in Leeds on Sunday and return to the top of Pool B.

The Scots were left to rue missed kicks and errant passes as they trailed 13-6 at the break, but they struck back with five tries to earn the extra points that could prove so crucial in a group that also contains South Africa, Japan and Samoa.

The United States scored through prop Titi Lamositele in the first half but were eclipsed by tries from Scotland wingers Tim Visser and Sean Maitland, prop Willem Nel and replacements Matt Scott and Duncan Weir.

Scotland's key playmaker Finn Russell limped off, a worrying sign ahead of their clash against South Africa in Newcastle next Saturday. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by David Goodman)