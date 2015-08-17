LONDON Aug 17 A new Hawk-Eye system will be used in the upcoming rugby World Cup to aid referee's decision making following a series of successful trials, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

The technology will be implemented alongside the existing Television Match Official (TMO) process to enhance officials' instant access to multiple angle replays in real-time and slow motion, World Rugby said in a statement.

"Technology is an important component of the rugby performance and fan engagement environments and rugby World Cup 2015 is set to showcase innovation and performance to a record global audience," World Rugby Chief Executive Brett Gosper said in a statement.

"The system has clear benefits for the match official team, the medical team and fans around the world."

The Rugby World Cup begins on Sept. 18 with hosts England facing Fiji at Twickenham.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)