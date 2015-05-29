LONDON May 29 Ticket sales for the rugby World Cup based in England and Wales this September and October have passed the two million mark, organisers said on Friday.

The milestone was reached after 100,000 tickets went on general sale on Thursday via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

A total of 2.3 million tickets are expected to be sold for the 48 matches in 13 venues during the tournament.

"We are delighted to see such enthusiasm for rugby World Cup 2015, reaching two million ticket sales with four months still to go," Stephen Brown, managing director of England Rugby 2015, said in a statement.

"The excitement ahead of the tournament is clear both here in the UK and globally with over 400,000 fans expected to travel to England and Cardiff." (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Tim Collings)