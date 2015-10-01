Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 1 Tonga prop Tevita Mailau has been cited for foul play related to a tackle made during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Namibia on Tuesday, tournament organisers said on Thursday.
Mailau's hearing will take place on Friday.
Tonga, who are second in the group behind New Zealand after two games, next face Argentina on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.