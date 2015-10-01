LONDON Oct 1 Tonga prop Tevita Mailau has been cited for foul play related to a tackle made during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Namibia on Tuesday, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Mailau's hearing will take place on Friday.

Tonga, who are second in the group behind New Zealand after two games, next face Argentina on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)