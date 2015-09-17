LONDON, Sept 17 Georgia and Tonga both have the prestige of a game against Rugby World Cup holders New Zealand to come but the opening match between two of the Pool C outsiders at Gloucester on Saturday is the most vital of the tournament for both of them.

The All Blacks and Argentina are widely expected to finish first and second in the pool, leaving Tonga, Georgia and Namibia vying for third and the all-important automatic qualification for the next World Cup in 2019 in Japan.

"The first game is crucial and our goal is to end up third in the group," Georgia coach Milton Haig told reporters ahead of the game at Kingsholm Stadium.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that Tonga are in the same position as we are so it's going to be a critical game."

Georgia finished fourth in their pool at the last two World Cups and had to go through the rigours of qualification while Tonga, who have competed in all but one of the previous tournaments, beat France four years ago to finish third in their pool and avoid the preliminaries.

It would make Tonga the favourites on Saturday but the Pacific islanders are wary of what lies in wait.

"Georgia are a physical team who have improved a lot over the last couple of years, so we expect it to be a physical game," Tonga hooker Aleki Lutui said.

"We will have to be physical also as that is what they will bring."

Georgia made their potential clear in their last World Cup warm-up going down narrowly in Gloucester on Sept. 5 to Japan, who won 13-10. They had previously been badly beaten by the same team.

"We've steadily made those improvements," Haig said.

"Certainly first game to second game was like night and day and against Japan we focused on our defence.

"It's pretty important we got to play at Kingsholm and understand the surroundings and the ground."

Georgia trained in heavy rain in Gloucester this week and will be ready if there is a repeat at the weekend.

"It creates a situation where you have to concentrate a lot more -- you can't take your eye off the ball and you need an extra split second to catch and then pass accurately," Georgia assistant coach Michael Bradley said.

Georgia also know exactly what to expect from Tonga.

"The Tongans will be more free-flowing, they have the ability to play the game traditionally whereas Georgia's strength would traditionally be up front," added Bradley, the former Ireland scrumhalf.

Teams:

Georgia: 15-Merab Kvirikashvili, 14-Tamaz Mchedlidze, 13- Davit Kacharava, 12-Merab Sharikadze, 11-Giorgi Aptsiauri, 10-Lasha Malaguradze, 9-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 8-Mamuka Gorgodze (captain), 7-Viktor Kolelishvili, 6-Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 5-Konstantine Mikautadze, 4-Giorgi Nemsadze, 3-Davit Zirakashvili, 2-Jaba Bregvadze, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili.

Replacements: 16-Shalva Mamukashvili, 17-Karlen Asieshvili, 18-Levan Chilachava, 19-Levan Datunashvili, 20-Shalva Sutiashvili, 21-Giorgi Begadze, 22-Giorgi Pruidze, 23-Murazi Giorgadze

Tonga: Yet to be named

