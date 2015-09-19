(Adds new Gorgodze quotes)

By Mark Trevelyan

GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 19 Inspired by captain Mamuka Gorgodze, Georgia withstood a desperate second-half surge by Tonga to secure a surprise 17-10 win over the Pacific Islanders in their Rugby World Cup Pool C opener on Saturday.

Gorgodze, the number eight nicknamed Gorgodzilla for his bulk, was named man of the match after leading by example in a tense and bone-crunching encounter.

"This was the best victory in our history," he told reporters after Georgia's delighted players had sealed only their third ever World Cup win and wrapped themselves in the red and white national flag.

Gorgodze had set the foundations by driving through a melee of defenders to touch down right under the posts for the first try which, after a tense wait for confirmation by the television match official, took Georgia into a 10-3 lead at the interval.

"That's my style, I've scored a lot of tries like that in my career, I saw the chance and I took it," he told Reuters.

In the second half, a long, swerving run by veteran fullback Merab Kvirikashvili, playing in his fourth World Cup, set up the move that allowed flanker Giorgi Tkhilaishvili to score in the corner.

With Kvirikashvili slotting the difficult conversion, redeeming himself after two missed penalties, Georgia appeared to have taken an unassailable lead at 17-3, and enjoyed by far the noisiest support from the crowd of 14,200.

But Tonga dominated the final quarter and were unlucky not to score when centre Siale Piutau, running on to a clever grubber kick from flyhalf Kurt Morath, just failed to control the ball and touch down.

After running into wall upon wall of Georgian tackles, the Pacific Islanders got their reward when they managed to get the ball out wide for winger Fetu'u Vainikolo to score in the corner and Morath to convert. But they could not break through for the second try that might have levelled the scores.

In a stop-start game, it was Tonga who strung together many of the most attractive passing sequences, but their efforts to move the ball out wide were thwarted by inaccurate passing and handling errors.

Morath opened the scoring for Tonga with a penalty and Georgia's Kvirikashvili pulled his side level before converting Gorgodze's try to put Georgia seven points clear at the break.

In a group likely to be dominated by New Zealand and Argentina, Georgia now look well placed to meet their declared objective by taking third place, which would qualify them automatically for the next tournament in Japan in 2019.

Georgia next face the Pumas of Argentina at the same venue on Friday, while Tonga play Namibia on Sept. 29.

Asked if Georgia could dominate the scrum against Argentina in the same way they subdued Tonga, Gorgodze told reporters: "I cannot say, because Argentina have one of the best scrums in the world. But maybe we change history?" (Editing by Justin Palmer)