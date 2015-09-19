LONDON, Sept 19 Georgia held out for a surprise 17-10 win over Tonga in a bruising and scrappy game at Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium on Saturday.

The opening match of Pool C saw Georgia take a 10-3 lead into halftime with a try from their captain Mamuka Gorgodze and a penalty from veteran fullback Merab Kvirikashvili.

Handling errors plagued both teams in the second half, but flanker Giorgi Tkhilaishvili managed to touch down for Georgia's second try with the Tongan defence stretched after a meandering run from Kvirikashvili.

Tonga, who are ranked four places above Georgia, snatched a late consolation try through winger Fetu'u Vainikolo after they had two previous efforts disallowed.

Georgia will be back in Gloucester to play Argentina on Sept. 25, while Tonga head to Sandy Park in Exeter to meet Namibia on Sept 29. Champions New Zealand are the other team in the group. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Toby Davis)