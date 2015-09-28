LONDON, Sept 28 Tonga were drawn into a physical confrontation in their Rugby World Cup defeat by Georgia and will adopt a more thoughtful approach in the next game against Namibia, centre Siale Piutau said on Monday.

The Pacific islanders went down 17-10 against the powerful Georgians and will try to avoid the same mistake when they try to stop Namibia notching their first ever World Cup victory in Tuesday's Pool C match in Exeter.

"Last week we got into a boxing match and took them on pound for pound," centre Piutau told reporters. "Tomorrow we'll have to play a bit of chess."

Coach Mana Otai made nine changes to his side and will be without his injured regular captain Nili Latu, so Piutau and number eight Viliami Ma'afu will share the leadership duties.

"Two heads are better than one," Otai said. "I had a look at the connections between the backs and the forwards and decided that two vice-captains can step up to become co-captains."

Namibia lost 58-14 to New Zealand in their opening match, avoiding an embarrassing rout and putting them in good heart as they chase their dream of winning a World Cup match at the 17th attempt.

"We are treating Namibia with the utmost respect," Otai said. "We're desperate for the win. We'll treat every game as our last. I'm confident in the boys, they will do well."

Ma'afu said that the Tongans are still hurting after the loss to Georgia.

"What we learned from that game is that we need to make tactical decisions more quickly during the game," he said. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)