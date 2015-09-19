GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 19 Tonga coach Mana Otai said his team's failure to compete at scrums and lineouts were central to their 17-10 Rugby World Cup defeat by Georgia in their Pool C opener on Saturday.

The Pacific Islanders were outmuscled by a physical Georgian side at Gloucester's Kingsholm stadium and Otai said: "It was a little bit difficult to get any momentum going given our set pieces didn't work for us today.

"From our lineouts, which we launch a lot of play out of, it didn't come our way and we got exposed on our scrummaging as well."

Tonga had two tries disallowed, the first after a training ground lineout move sent number eight Vili Ma'afu clean through on the stroke of halftime. But, after review by the television match official, the final pass was judged to have gone forward.

Asked if Tonga could have done more to convert their pressure into points, captain Nili Latu said: "We could have done more, but Georgia showed they're strong in their defensive system as well.

"I think Georgia ground away well in the scrum, and disrupted us in the lineouts as well. The one thing we wanted to bring to the game was our set pieces.

"We wanted to control situations in the game and it wasn't good enough and Georgia kept putting pressure on us in our scrums and lineouts, so that's something we'll have to look at."

With holders New Zealand and the Pumas of Argentina also in their pool, the loss to Georgia means Tonga will need a big upset to get out of the group stages.

They may also miss out on third spot, which would qualify them automatically for the next tournament in Japan in 2019, with Georgia also expected to get a victory over Namibia -- the other team in Pool C and the lowest ranked in the tournament.

"We just made everything harder for ourselves, but we have three games left and everything's possible. We need to regroup, and we're looking forward to it," said Latu.

Tonga next play Namibia on Sept. 29, while Georgia face Argentina on Friday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Justin Palmer)