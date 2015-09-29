EXETER, England, Sept 29 Tonga ran in five tries to edge out Namibia 35-21 in a breathless and highly-entertaining Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sandy Park on Tuesday.

Namibia had been confident of notching up their first ever World Cup win at the 17th attempt but they were overpowered by Tonga, who lost 17-10 to Georgia in their opening game.

Winger Telusa Veainu and flanker Jack Ram scored tries to give Tonga an early lead, but Namibia fullback Johan Tromp cut the deficit before flyhalf Latiume Fosita crossed the line to put his side 22-7 ahead at halftime.

Man-of-the-match Ram added his second try but Namibia refused to lie down and captain Jacques Burger touched down following a fierce rolling maul.

After Veainu added his second try, Burger drove over for his second touchdown, the first time Namibia have scored three tries in a World Cup match. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)