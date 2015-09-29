EXETER, England, Sept 29 Tongan were not clinical enough in their 35-21 win over World Cup stragglers Namibia on Tuesday and must improve if they are to compete with Argentina, coach Mana Otai said.

Tonga scored five tries against Namibia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, but botched a number of chances and kicked poorly at goal -- errors they cannot afford when they meet the Pumas on Sunday.

"There is a lot to work on," Otai told reporters.

"The outcome of the game we were happy with, but in terms of our performance goals we know we left a lot of tries out there on the field. We could have finished off at least five of them.

"In regards to the kicking, obviously that was an area that there were a few points left out there as well. We need to keep working on it."

Tonga fullback Vunga Lilo missed a number of straightforward kicks that would have given the Pacific Islanders a cushion against a resilient Namibian team.

"Our kicker today was not our number one kicker but it is good to develop the depth in the team," Otai said.

Having lost their first match against Georgia, Tonga need a win against Argentina to stay in with a chance of getting out the group stage.

But they have done it before.

In the 2011 World Cup, they bounced back from a loss to Canada to defeat eventual runners-up France in their last group game, though they failed to make the last eight.

"We had a few hiccups in the last World Cup and we felt we had our backs against the wall and it is the same feeling we had this week after we lost to Georgia," Tonga co-captain Siale Piutau said.

"We are happy we got the win but we know we are going to have to be a lot better when we play Argentina."

One of the areas that Argentina should have an advantage in is the scrum.

"We were impressed with how Namibia scrummed in their last outing, so we had to amp that up and the fact that we weren't doing that well against Georgia," Otai said.

"We were pleased with how we progressed with that but it's going to be another huge level against Argentina." (Editing by Ed Osmond)