LONDON, Sept 27 Tonga captain Nili Latu will miss the World Cup Pool C match against Namibia in Exeter on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury in one of nine changes to the starting line-up.

Number eight Viliami Ma'afu and centre Siale Piutau will co-captain the team in his absence.

Tonga, who lost their opening game 17-10 to Georgia, recalled 37-year-old hooker Aleki Lutui, who is playing in his third World Cup.

1-Soane Tonga'uiha, 2-Aleki Lutui, 3-Sila Puafisi, 4-Hale T Pole, 5-Joseph Tuineau, 6-Sione Kalamafoni, 7-Jack Ram, 8-Viliami Ma'afu (co captain), 9-Sonatane Takulua, 10-Latiume Fosita, 11-Fetu'u Vainikolo, 12-Sione Piukala, 13-Siale Piutau (co captain), 14-David Halaifonua, 15-Vungakoto Lilo

Replacements: 16-Paula Ngauamo, 17-Tevita Mailau, 18-Halani Aulika, 19-Tukulua Lokotui, 20-Opeti Fonua, 21-Samisoni Fisilau, 22-Kurt Morath, 23-Telusa Veainu (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)