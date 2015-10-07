(Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 7 Tonga coach Mana Otai has made one change to his team for the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against New Zealand in Newcastle on Friday.

Inside centre Latiume Fosita replaces Sione Piukala, who started in the 45-16 defeat against Argentina.

Six Tonga players will make their fourth starts of the tournament: Sione Kalamafoni, Viliami Ma'afu, Sonatane Takulua, Siale Piutau, Telusa Veainu and Vungakoto Lilo.

Tonga must beat defending champions New Zealand and hope Argentina lose to Namibia in their final game if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

1-Soane Tonga'uiha, 2-Elvis Taione, 3-Halani Aulika, 4-Tukulua Lokotui, 5-Joseph Tuineau, 6-Sione Kalamafoni, 7-Nili Latu (captain), 8-Viliami Ma'afu; 9-Sonatane Takulua, 10-Kurt Morath, 11-Fetu'u Vainikolo, 12-Latiume Fosita, 13-Siale Piutau, 14-Telusa Veainu, 15-Vungakoto Lilo

Replacements: 16-Paula Ngauamo, 17-Sona Taumalolo, 18-Sila Puafisi, 19-Sitiveni Mafi, 20-Jack Ram, 21-Samisoni Fisilau, 22- Viliami Tahitua, 23-Will Helu (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)