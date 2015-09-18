(Corrects to say England try was second quickest in World Cup opener)

LONDON, Sept 18 England's 13th-minute try in Friday's Pool A match against Fiji at Twickenham was the second fastest scored in a Rugby World Cup opening match.

South African referee Jaco Peyper awarded the tournament hosts a penalty try after the back-pedalling Fijians hauled down England's powerful driving maul as it was set to cross the line.

The try came two minutes later than Israel Dagg's effort for New Zealand against Tonga in the opening game of the 2011 World Cup.

England won the match against Fiji 35-11. (Reporting by Ossian Shine, Editing by Ed Osmond)