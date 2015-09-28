BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 28 Uruguay must show more progress to earn greater funding from World Rugby and South America should not be handed an additional direct Rugby World Cup berth ahead of the more developed Pacific Island nations, coach Pablo Lemoine conceded.

The largely amateur Uruguayan side were applauded for their commitment to seeking a try rather than kicking for points as they were crushed 65-3 by Pool A favourites Australia on Sunday and Lemoine acknowledged that much work remains to be done before the South Americans show significant returns on the investment already made by the game's governing body.

"The development of a national team takes time, there is a natural (pace of) development. That difference between us will remain, but we're going to continue to close the gap between us and the top-level teams," the former Stade Francais prop said after Sunday's game.

"My view from a small country is that it's difficult to ask (for something) without giving something in return. World Rugby has invested a lot in Uruguay and without seeing results.

"The tier one nations like New Zealand deserve the funding they get because they are the ones that make this show."

Lemoine's comments and praise for World Rugby's efforts to develop the sport in many countries were in stark contrast to criticism levelled at the governing body by Tonga Rugby at the weekend.

Tonga Rugby chairman Epi Taione accused World Rugby of being out of touch colonialists and called for the Pacific Islands nations to be given the same money and voting rights as the sport's elite.

Argentina are South America's only tier one team and though Uruguay have reached three World Cups by winning intercontinental playoffs, Lemoine conceded that the Oceania region's Pacific Islands nations would be more deserving of an additional automatic qualification spot if the tournament is expanded.

"South America, because of the few teams we have, cannot for now expect more direct berths into a World Cup. We must work with Chile (to improve)," he said, citing the continent's third-best rugby nation.

"Oceania has only one berth and I think that with the level they have, I see it as more coherent that Oceania should have more places."

