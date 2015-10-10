(Adds quotes from captain)

By Toby Davis

MANCHESTER, England Oct 10 While England left the Rugby World Cup with their tail between their legs, minnows Uruguay were about to return home with a sense of pride despite remaining pointless in Pool A.

Uruguay were demolished 60-3 on Saturday by an England side also going into their last group game in the knowledge that there was no hope of progressing beyond the group stage.

While the onus was on 2003 champions England to show glimpses of a promising future, it was all about enjoyment for Uruguay, the 19th-ranked nation.

Uruguay did their best, especially in defence, limiting the damage in the first half. But after trailing 21-3 at the break they ran out of steam as the game wore on and England eventually ran in 10 tries.

"It was an intense game, tough for our players," Uruguay coach Pablo Lemoine said.

"We were brilliant in defence, we tried to put pressure on their team, but we are really happy. We enjoyed every minute of the World Cup."

Uruguay conceded 36 tries in four matches and a total of 226 points, scoring only 30 themselves, but the tournament was about so much more for the largely amateur side.

"I think it was pure enjoyment, the boys spent four years giving up their lives to enjoy this World Cup," Lemoine said.

"We just wanted to enjoy it to the end. To be together; that is what made us strong. We looked into each other's eyes and said we gave it our best. Nobody can say we didn't."

Uruguay captain Santiago Vilaseca echoed those sentiments.

"We showed the best of ourselves and we have done good things at Rugby World Cup 2015," he said.

"Our objective was always to leave a good impression of Uruguayan rugby, more than winning, and we sought to do the best we could."

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)