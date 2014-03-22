MONTEVIDEO, March 22 Scrumhalf Agustin Ormaechea scored a try five minutes from time to give Uruguay a 27-27 draw with favourites the United States in the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The winners of the second leg in Atlanta, Georgia in a week's time will go into Pool B at the 2015 tournament in England with South Africa, Samoa, Scotland and an Asian qualifier and the losers into a playoff for another berth.

The South Americans had the better of the first half and took a 19-6 lead after scoring their first try through centre Joaquin Prada despite being a man short following the sin-binning of flanker Diego Magno in the 26th minute.

However, prop Phil Thiel went over for the Americans' first try on the stroke of halftime to keep the Eagles within striking distance when the teams changed ends with Los Teros 19-13 up.

Tries early in the second half from lock Samu Manoa and fullback Chris Wyles, with centre Folau Niua's conversions, turned the match the United States' way.

But replacement prop Nick Wallace was sin-binned in the 73rd minute and Uruguay took advantage of their extra man to breach the line two minutes later.

Uruguay flyhalf Felipe Berchesi ended with a tally of 17 points but failed with the conversion of Ormaechea's try which would have won the match at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

"We are very happy about the match we played," Berchesi was quoted as saying on the world governing body's website (www.irb.com). "We were not the favourites and most people were expecting us to lose easily.

"The qualifier is still open and I hope we can have a great match away but we need to make no mistakes." (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)