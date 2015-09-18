CARDIFF, Sept 18 Uruguay, whose entire squad are at their first World Cup, have named their strongest side and six forwards on the bench for their Pool A opener against Wales at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.

The Teros, playing at their third World Cup after picking up one win in each of their previous two appearances in 1999 and 2003, drew the shortest straw to land in a pool that also contains hosts England, Australia and Fiji.

Expecting a dour battle for his pack as their opponents look to pick up points potentially critical in determining the two qualifiers from the pool, coach Pablo Lemoine stuffed his bench with forwards when he named his team on Friday.

The only backs on the bench are scrumhalf Alejo Duran and wing Francisco Bulanti.

A two-test series defeat in Japan in the build-up gave Uruguay a taste of the massive task ahead although they go into the match on the back of a win, albeit it against the weaker Basque Country.

Any play among the backs that the Uruguayans manage to generate will depend largely on the halfback pairing of Agustin Ormaechea and Felipe Berchesi, who are two of four European-based professionals in the 23-man match squad.

Team: 1-Alejo Corral, 2-Carlos Arboleya, 3-Mario Sagario, 4-Santiago Vilaseca (captain), 5-Jorge Zerbino, 6-Juan Manuel Gaminara, 7-Matias Beer, 8-Alejandro Nieto, 9-Agustin Ormaechea, 10-Felipe Berchesi, 11-Rodrigo Silva, 12-Andres Vilaseca, 13-Joaquin Prada, 14-Santiago Gibernau, 15-Gaston Mieres

Replacements: 16-German Kessler, 17-Oscar Duran, 18-Mateo Sanguinetti, 19-Franco Lamanna, 20-Agustin Alonso, 21-Juan De Freitas, 22-Alejo Duran, 23-Francisco Bulanti