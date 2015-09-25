HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
(Repeats changing dateline)
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 25 Uruguay coach Pablo Lemoine named the following team on Friday for the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Australia at Villa Park, Birmingham on Sunday.
1-Mateo Sanguinetti, 2-German Kessler, 3-Mario Sagario, 4-Santiago Vilaseca (captain), 5-Franco Lamanna, 6-Juan De Freitas, 7-Matias Beer, 8-Juan Manuel Gaminara; 9-Agustin Ormaechea, 10-Felipe Berchesi, 11-Rodrigo Silva, 12-Andres Vilaseca, 13-Joaquin Prada, 14-Leandro Leivas, 15-Gaston Mieres
Replacements: 16-Nicolas Klappenbach, 17-Oscar Duran, 18-Carlos Arboleya, 19-Alejandro Nieto, 20-Diego Magno, 21-Fernando Bascou, 22-Alejo Duran, 23-Alberto Roman (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.