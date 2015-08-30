Aug 30 Uruguay named their World Cup squad on Sunday, confirming the 31 players who have lost a two-test warm-up series 2-0 in Japan.

The Japanese crushed the Teros 40-0 in Tokyo on Saturday having beaten them 30-8 in the first test in Fukuoka the previous weekend.

Lock Santiago Vilaseca will captain the team in which 26-year-old back-row forward Diego Magno is the most-capped player with 48 international appearances.

There are four professionals in the squad. Flyhalf Felipe Berchesi, scrumhalf Agustin Ormaechea and prop Mario Sagario all play for clubs in the French Pro2 division, while Gaston Mieres is with Valpolicella in Italy's Serie A.

Prop Alejo Corral also plays abroad for Argentina's San Isidro Club in the Buenos Aires amateur first division.

All 31 players are going to their first World Cup but coach Pablo Lemoine, a former Stade Francais prop, played for the Teros at the 1999 and 2003 tournaments.

Uruguay are in World Cup Pool A with hosts England, Australia, Wales and Fiji.

Squad:

Forwards: Alejo Corral, Carlos Arboleya, Oscar Duran, Mateo Sanguinetti, Mario Sagario, Nicolas Klappenbach, German Kessler, Mathias Palomeque, Santiago Vilaseca, Franco Lamanna, Jorge Zerbino, Agustin Alonso, Fernando Bascou, Matias Beer, Juan Manuel Gaminara, Alejandro Nieto, Juan de Freitas, Diego Magno

Backs: Agustin Ormaechea, Alejo Duran, Felipe Berchesi, Manuel Blengio, Andres Vilaseca, Joaquin Prada, Alberto Roman, Francisco Bulanti, Santiago Gibernau, Leandro Leivas, Rodrigo Silva, Gaston Mieres, Jeronimo Etcheverry (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)