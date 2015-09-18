CARDIFF, Sept 18 Uruguay named the following team on Friday to face Wales in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool A game at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.
1-Alejo Corral, 2-Carlos Arboleya, 3-Mario Sagario, 4-Santiago Vilaseca (captain), 5-Jorge Zerbino, 6-Juan Manuel Gaminara, 7-Matias Beer, 8-Alejandro Nieto; 9-Agustin Ormaechea, 10-Felipe Berchesi, 11-Rodrigo Silva, 12-Andres Vilaseca, 13-Joaquin Prada, 14-Santiago Gibernau, 15-Gaston Mieres
Replacements: 16-German Kessler, 17-Oscar Duran, 18-Mateo Sanguinetti, 19-Franco Lamanna, 20-Agustin Alonso, 21-Juan De Freitas, 22-Alejo Duran, 23-Francisco Bulanti (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)