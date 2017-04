Sept 5 Australia turned a narrow half-time lead into a comfortable 47-10 victory over the United States in a World Cup warm-up game in Chicago on Saturday.

Australia did not look like the number two team in the world in a lacklustre first half and only lead 14-10 at the break before they scored five second-half tries against their mistake-prone opponents at Soldier Field.

The result was a far cry from the 74-6 thrashing New Zealand inflicted on the Americans at the same venue last year.

Australia start their World Cup in Pool A against Fiji on Sept. 23, while the U.S. begin their Pool B campaign three days earlier against Samoa.

