GLOUCESTER, England Oct 11 Having begun in the most dramatic and encapsulating fashion, Japan's Rugby World Cup campaign ended on Sunday with a 28-18 victory over the United States that left them as the first team to win three pool stage games and go out.

Tries from Kotaro Matsushima, Yoshikazu Fujita and Amanaki Mafi helped earn a another well-deserved victory, but the occasion in Gloucester was the ultimate anti-climax, coming three weeks after they shocked the tournament by beating South Africa.

Despite falling to their fourth defeat, the U.S. were no pushovers and ended their own campaign with a spirited performance as tries from Takudzwa Ngwenya and Chris Wyles kept them in the contest throughout.

Scotland's victory over Samoa on Saturday had ensured that Japan, who will host the tournament in 2019, could finish no better than third in Pool B, and they ended two points adrift of the Scots and four behind group winners South Africa.

Following the advent of five-team pools in 2003, no country had won three of their pool stage encounters and not progressed, but Japan's failure to pick up bonus points in any of their matches, proved to be their undoing.

