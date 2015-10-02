Oct 2 As the United States prepare for their penultimate pool match at the Rugby World Cup, they are running out of time in their quest to hit their "minimum" target for success at the sport's showpiece event.

On the eve of the tournament being staged in England and Wales, USA Rugby chief executive Nigel Melville had set the Eagles a benchmark goal of winning at least one of their four pool games in England and Wales.

Following losses to Samoa and Scotland, the U.S. will next face the might of South Africa on Oct. 7 before wrapping up their World Cup campaign on Oct. 11 against Japan, who had always represented their likeliest chance of success in Pool B.

"We saw one win at a minimum, and we had one win (against Russia) at the 2011 World Cup," Melville told Reuters via email when asked what specific goals had been laid out by the U.S. heading into this year's edition.

"Two wins would have been great and three very special."

The United States have recorded just three victories in seven previous editions of the World Cup, two of them coming against Japan, but Melville senses that the gap between the sport's elite teams and the rest is narrowing.

Proof of that was dished out in spectacular fashion when giant-killers Japan stunned twice champions South Africa 34-32 in their World Cup Pool B opener in Brighton on Sept. 19.

"That victory by Japan was a huge shock, especially to South Africans, but for the Tier Two teams it demonstrated how we are all closing the gap on the Tier Ones," said Melville, a former England scrumhalf.

"The margins of the results are becoming smaller, the Tier Twos are competing for longer and we are all making progress. We still have some way to go, but progress nonetheless.

"Japan's victory was a huge boost, a breakthrough performance that demonstrated what's possible."

Melville, a former Nike executive in Britain who also coached London Wasps and Gloucester after multiple injuries curtailed his playing career, would like to see rugby establish more of a foothold on television in the United States.

Rugby has become one of the fastest growing sports in North America but this year's World Cup has barely registered a blip in the U.S. media while only nine of the 48 matches are being televised live.

"I don't think the broadcast of the Rugby World Cup in the U.S. has enabled a wider audience to see the games and therefore it has had minimal impact," said former England captain Melville.

"In future World Cups, we hope to have a broader broadcast package and at the same time create more 'shock' results against the Tier One teams."

Universal Sports Network and NBC Sports are televising live in the U.S. nine of the matches being played at the 2015 World Cup, including all four of the U.S. team's pool games and the Oct. 31 final. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Justin Palmer)