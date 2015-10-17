LONDON Oct 17 The withdrawal of flyhalf Dan Biggar a minute before South Africa scored the match-winning try in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final was a medical call after he suffered a head knock, coach Warren Gatland said after his Welsh side's 23-19 defeat.

Biggar, who had kicked 14 points and set up his side's try, remonstrated with the medical official who led him from the pitch and continued to argue his case with the Welsh camp after going off in the 73rd minute with Wales leading 19-18.

Moments later Fourie du Preez scored South Africa's only try to win the match.

"Dan Biggar was a medical call," Gatland said. "They took him off the field for an HIA (head injury assessment). He looked like he had a bit of a knock and we support our medical team 100 per cent.

"He looked a bit unsteady on his feet, he obviously felt he was okay, but there are no issues from the coaches."

Gatland was quick to praise Biggar's contribution throughout the last month.

"He's done a fantastic job for us in terms of his leadership and control," he said.

"It's nice to see him contributing and becoming one of the best flyhalves in the tournament."