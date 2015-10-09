LONDON Oct 9 Wales will fight fire with fire and not allow Australia to dictate terms in the Pool A decider at Twickenham on Saturday that will decide the sides' path through the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup.

Both teams have qualified for the quarter-finals, but their final group game will decide who finishes top, a position currently held by the Wallabies.

The reward for top spot would be a last-eight meeting with Scotland or Japan, while the losers will take on a South African side gaining momentum with New Zealand their likely opponents in the semi-finals.

Wales assistant coach Shan Edwards, the man tasked with hatching a plan to keep a rampant Australian backline at bay, suggested the best form of defence could be attack.

"We want to attack as much as we can, but we know what a potent attacking unit Australia are," Edwards told reporters on Friday.

"They scored the most tries in the Rugby Championship and they have just beaten England by 20 points.

"We will have to be at our best offensively and defensively, in fact all facets of our game must really be up there if we are to be in contention in the game.

"But it is something we are prepared for. We have been looking forward to this game for a couple of years." Edwards, defensive coach of the Welsh side, is also relishing a contest with Australian attack guru Stephen Larkham.

"He did a marvellous job in exploiting the space in and around the ruck against England and that is something we have worked on this week," Edwards said.

"Stephen Larkham is one of the greatest players I ever saw play the game and he is one of the best coaches now. I am in a competitive situation with him this week and hopefully that brings out the best in me."

The switch of George North from the wing to outside centre is aimed at getting him more opportunity to run at Australia.

"North has worked very hard on his defence, even though he is a naturally attacking player, and he will get more ball than on the wing," Edwards said.

"With guys that have his ability, you just want to get the ball into his hands and see how he goes."

Edwards hinted that Wales would feel more comfortable with a likely quarter-final against Scotland which, if they won, could lead to another Six Nations opponent in France or Ireland.

"If we win we will meet teams that we play against more regularly and that familiarity, knowing more about your opponent, helps," he said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)