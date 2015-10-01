CARDIFF Oct 1 Wales took a big step towards the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by digging deep to hold off a lively Fiji side 23-13 in a breathless Pool A clash in Cardiff on Thursday.

Wales established a 17-6 advantage at halftime with tries from scrumhalf Gareth Davies and hooker Scott Baldwin, but the Pacific Islanders struck back through centre Vereniki Goneva.

The result meant that hosts England must beat Australia on Saturday to stay in with a realistic chance of making it out of the 'Group of Death'.

If England do win, however, Wales may rue missed try-scoring chances against Fiji which could have earned them a bonus point. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Ed Osmond)