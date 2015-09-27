LONDON, Sept 27 Warren Gatland has always demanded honesty from his Wales team who showed guts and determination to memorably sink England on Saturday but above all else, the New Zealander has instilled conviction and self-belief into the fabled red shirt.

Gatland's tenure in charge of Wales has brought plenty of big moments and success but none more than the thrilling fightback to beat the old enemy 28-25, throwing the Rugby World Cup hosts into disarray.

Wales's style under Gatland has often been referred to as "Warrenball", a term used to reflect a direct and combative style, or more simply put, big men running hard.

The likes of colossal lock Alun Wyn Jones and rugged number eight Toby Faletau eventually got Wales on to the front foot but it was courage that came to the fore at Twickenham, epitomised by the way they re-organised after three injuries in quick succession left their backline in tatters.

Winger George North moved into midfield and back-up scrumhalf Lloyd Williams popped up on the left wing to produce the defining moment of the game, his burst and kick allowing Gareth Davies to score under the posts.

Dan Biggar capped a fine display with the game-winning penalty to leave one Welsh media organisation hailing the "bravest, gutsiest, most remarkable Welsh performance the nation has ever seen",

That Wales, despite the injury setbacks, appeared to be the fitter side entering the decisive period should be no surprise.

CONDITIONING GURU

After the departure of Adam Beard to the NFL, Gatland turned to a familiar face in Toulon conditioning guru Paul Stridgeon, who had worked with the New Zealander on previous British and Irish Lions tours.

Gatland's Wales reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and might have overcome France had it not been for captain Sam Warburton's first-half red card.

Six Nations Championships titles followed in 2012, when they won the grand slam, and in 2013 but the belief, the real belief that they were a match for anyone came in November last year.

After 22 consecutive failures against the southern hemisphere's big three, a 12-6 win over South Africa in Cardiff got Wales over that mental line.

Losing at home to England at the start of this year's Six Nations proved a setback but Wales responded by winning their remaining four matches, including impressive victories in Paris over France and at home to eventual champions Ireland.

The loss of Leigh Halfpenny, up there with the best penalty kickers in the game, and scrumhalf Rhys Webb before the tournament left many questioning whether Wales could respond.

But their epic fightback at Twickenham where they won for only the third time since 1988 left Gatland fully savouring a triumph against what he often refers to as "the richest, most powerful union in the world" and "not always the most popular with other countries because of their history."

Wales still have hard work ahead to reach the knockout stage -- Fiji will test their squad depth and resolve on Thursday before Australia loom in their pool finale.

But you write off Gatland's men at your peril -- whatever the setbacks. (Editing by Ed Osmond)