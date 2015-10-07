LONDON Oct 7 Wales captain Sam Warburton was unable to sleep after his team mate Dan Lydiate apparently saw a ghost in room 1313 at the team's Rugby World Cup base at Oatlands Park, Surrey.

Lydiate said he had woken to see a huge figure with a massive beard standing at the end of his bed.

"Dan thought it was (bearded Wales lock) Jake Ball. Someone said Henry VIII, but I don't think he's ever been here," Wales fitness coach Paul Stridgeon told reporters on Wednesday.

"It was a problem for the first couple of days. As soon as Dan Lydiate saw it and then managed to get back to sleep, Warbs couldn't get back to sleep, so he was a bit tired for the first couple of days. Now they've moved from that room."

Wales play Australia at Twickenham on Saturday in a match that will decide who finishes top of Pool A. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)